Tashkent hosting international furniture exhibition

2018-04-24 12:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

“Production Technologies. Woodworking. Furniture and interior. - MebelExpo Uzbekistan 2018” international furniture exhibition kicked off in Tashkent on April 24, said a message on the website of the event.

The exhibition was organized by the Iteca Exhibitions (ITE Uzbekistan®) international exhibition company and its partner, the ITE group of companies.

Some 126 participants from 19 countries, such as Austria, Belarus, Germany, Greece, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, Uzbekistan and Japan, will present their products in the exhibition. Debutants make up more than 30 percent of the total companies.