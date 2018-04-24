Rouhani calls for promoting Azerbaijani language (UPDATE)

2018-04-24 12:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 11:33)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for promoting Azerbaijani language and promised to help reviving the drying up Lake Urmia.

“We are proud of Azerbaijani and Turkish language. I urge the officials to promote the centers for Turkish language and literature. [I urge officials] to publish the required books [in this regard],” he said.

The president made the remarks addressing a crowd in the northwestern city of Tabriz as part of his provincial visit on April 24.

The president touched upon the situation of Lake Urmia, saying that the government has launched projects worth $240 million (one trillion toman) for reviving the lake.