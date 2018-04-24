US pushing world toward new arms race, Russian defense chief says

The United States is pushing other countries toward a new arms race while not showing readiness for equal cooperation even with its traditional partners, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"Today, we are witnessing the transformation of international relations and their transition to a multipolar system, which is characterized by the redistribution of spheres of influence and toughening competition for regional and global leadership. Under these conditions, the United States wishes to preserve the role of a hegemon in international affairs, using all means, including military ones, and pushing countries toward a new arms race," Shoigu said addressing a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) defense ministers.

"At the same time, Washington is not ready for equal cooperation even with its traditional partners. This is confirmed by new US doctrinal documents in the area of national security and defense, and its drive to revise the most crucial international agreements, including the United Nations’ decisions and basic principles of the World Trade Organization," he said.