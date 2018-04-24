Turkish opposition parties may nominate Abdullah Gul’s candidacy for presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and Iyi Parti (Good Party) at the end of this week may nominate the candidacy of former president of Turkey Abdullah Gul for the presidential post at the upcoming election, Turkish media reported April 24.

On April 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated about the need for early presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey.

"The government welcomed the proposal of Bahceli [leader of the Nationalist Movement Party] to hold early elections. The elections will be held on June 24, 2018," he said.