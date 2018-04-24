Ilham Aliyev receives director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia Sergey Naryshkin.

During the conversation, the sides noted successful development of the Azerbaijani-Russian strategic partnership, and exchanged views on the prospects of the relations. It was noted that cooperation in the field of security, just like in all spheres, successfully continues.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed issues of regional security.

Sergey Naryshkin conveyed the greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Azerbaijani president. Naryshkin congratulated Ilham Aliyev on a landslide victory in the presidential election. Having assessed this as a great confidence of the Azerbaijani people, Naryshkin also regarded the election results as the victory of the Azerbaijani people.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the congratulations and touching upon the presidential elections held both in Azerbaijan and Russia noted that all this is an indicator of support of the two countries’ peoples for the policy implemented by the leadership of Azerbaijan and Russia.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked Naryshkin to convey his greetings to Vladimir Putin.

