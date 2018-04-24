Thales to supply equipment for Dushanbe airport

2018-04-24 12:26 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24
Equipment for the new control tower at the Dushanbe airport will be supplied by French Company Thales, Asia-Plus reported, referring to a source in the Tajik government
The source said this issue has been discussed at a meeting of Tajik Deputy Prime Minister Azim Ibrohim with Vice-President of Thales Oliver Auchan.
The equipment is expected to be supplied to Tajikistan in the first half of 2019, the source added.
A cornerstone laying ceremony for a new control tower took place at Dushanbe International Airport (DIA) on March 14, 2018.