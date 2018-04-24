Caspian countries discuss agreement in the field of transport in Ashgabat

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A regular meeting of authorized representatives of the Caspian States is being held in Ashgabat, the purpose of which is to agree on a draft agreement on cooperation in the field of transport, the State Agency "Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary" (TDH) reports on April 24.

The event is attended by heads and specialists of relevant ministries and agencies of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the State Service of Sea and River Transport and the State Enterprise for the Caspian Sea Issues under the President of the country.