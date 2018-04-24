FAO to implement three more projects in Azerbaijan in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

In May 2018, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) plans to launch three projects under the partnership program with Azerbaijan, said Natavan Imanova, representative of FAO Coordination and Partnership Office in Azerbaijan.

She made the remarks April 24 during the final seminar on the FAO project entitled as "Development of environmentally friendly agriculture and institutional capacities".

According to Imanova, the projects will cover the sphere of livestock and crop production. Currently, she noted, two projects in the field of hazelnut growing and beekeeping are also being prepared.

Speaking about the results of the project entitled as "Development of environmentally friendly agriculture and institutional capacities", Imanova noted that a program for the development of environmentally friendly agriculture in Azerbaijan for the next seven years was prepared as part of this initiative. During the implementation of the project, work was carried out to amend the legislation, improve the skills and abilities of Azerbaijani farmers.