President Macron: France to do its utmost for settlement of Karabakh conflict via talks

2018-04-24 14:42 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with his victory in the April 11 presidential election.

"Dear Mr. President, I congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wish you success in your activity for well-being of Azerbaijan and its people, and express my sincere wishes," he said.

Macron further voiced intention to develop the bilateral relations in the years to come.

"In this regard, I would like to note that I hope to develop our bilateral relations in the years to come, and France will do its utmost for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations," reads the message.

"As I mentioned in my letter to you sent on Feb. 21 this year, I think it is important to exchange views on these issues and I wish to welcome you in Paris in the coming months," Macron said.

"Mr. President, I once again convey to you and the people of Azerbaijan my best wishes. Please accept my highest respect and esteem."

