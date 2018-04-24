AZ EN RU TR
Azerbaijani Akkord becomes contractor of two major road projects in Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s construction and production company Akkord has been declared the winner of the tender for the implementation of two infrastructure projects in Georgia with a total value of $59.5 million, the company said in a statement.

The customer of both projects is the Road Department of the Ministry of regional development and infrastructure of Georgia, and the European Investment Bank provides financial support to the projects.

