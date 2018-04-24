Cargoes for holding 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix arrive in Baku (PHOTO)

2018-04-24 14:43 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

Delivery of cargoes for holding 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku started.

More than 780 tons of cargo, including racing cars and equipment needed for their maintenance and organization of the competition, arrived by eight flights from Shanghai, Singapore and Bahrain. One more flight will be operated this week.

Most of the cargo was delivered by Azerbaijani Silk Way West Airlines.