Kazakh PM orders increasing meat export

2018-04-24 14:46 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has charged to get ready for building up the country's meat export, Kazakh media reported on April 24.

“We have to channel our best efforts to realize beef farming development program for 2018-2027. In 2010-2016, we made a commitment on export of stock-breeding products. Thanks to the efforts of the head of state, barriers in supplying sheep breeding products, horse meat to China, cattle and small ruminants' products to the UAE were lifted,” the PM said.