OSCE MG co-chairs meet Armenian FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, who are on a visit in Yerevan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry tweeted Mar. 27.

The two sides discussed the further steps aimed at the implementation of agreements on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group visited Azerbaijan on Mar. 10-11, where they had several meetings with the country’s leadership.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.