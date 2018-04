Azerbaijan’s CERT strengthens security of information systems of state agencies

2018-04-24

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Armenian hacker groups may be preparing a large-scale attack on the information resources of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Trend was told April 24 by the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) under the State Agency for Special Communications and Information Security of the Special State Guard Service of Azerbaijan.