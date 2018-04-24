Iran may export gas via TANAP

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Iran may supply gas through the Trans Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) in case prices and terms favorable for all project participants are defined, E&P and Natural Gas Market Specialist at Turkish company Petform Gokhan Sorus told reporters in Baku on April 24.

He said that in case Iran seeks to join TANAP the country will need to conduct large-scale work on establishing the appropriate infrastructure, for which the Islamic Republic will need huge investment.