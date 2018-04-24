Russia’s Trubnikova grabs gold at AGF Junior Trophy (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Russia’s gymnast Daria Trubnikova won the gold medal in the clubs event at the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament in Baku on April 24.

The gymnast scored 16,700 in the finals.

Tatyana Volozhanina (Bulgaria), who scored 15,650 points, and settled for the silver medal. Meanwhile, Israel's Valeriia Sotskova, who also scored 15,650 points, but got less points for performance, took the bronze.

The second day of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 24.