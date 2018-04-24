PM: Spain to continue efforts to deepen relations with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Brey has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with his victory in the April 11 presidential election.

"Dear Mr. President, I congratulate you on behalf of the Spanish government and on my own behalf on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan," he said.

"I wish you bigger success in the new phase of your presidency," reads the congratulatory message.

Mariano Rajoy Brey gave assurances that Spain will continue its efforts to further deepen the good and sincere relations between the two countries as well as strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

"Mr. President, please accept my best wishes and highest esteem," he said.

