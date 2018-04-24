Winners of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament awarded in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Baku hosted a ceremony of awarding the winners of the clubs and ribbon exercises at the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament on April 24.

The winner gymnasts were awarded by Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade, Director of the Competitions Natalya Bulanova, Director of the Baku Gymnastics School Khagani Farajov and Coaches of the Azerbaijani gymnastics team Yasena Stoyneva, Vafa Bakarova and Meyla Basriyeva.

The second day of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 24.