Azerbaijan heads the UN expert group on e-trade

2018-04-24 16:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Deputy Executive Director of the State Fund for development of information technologies under the Ministry of transport, communications and high technologies of Azerbaijan Azer Bayramov was elected Chairman of the intergovernmental expert group on e-Commerce and the digital economy of the United Nations, the State Fund told Trend April 24.

The election was held last week in Geneva during the last meeting of the intergovernmental expert group conducted on April 18-20, which, along with representatives of government agencies from more than 100 countries, was also attended by representatives of such large companies as Alibaba Group, Google, eBay and others.

Bayramov was elected Chairman of the group by an open vote and will head the office for one year.