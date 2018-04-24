Over 85% of TAP steel pipes welded in Greece, Albania

2018-04-24 16:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

So far, 87 percent of steel pipes, or around 670 kilometers out of 765 kilometers of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) have been welded in Greece and Albania, said a message from TAP AG consortium.

“Construction work continues in the Albanian mountains. Skrapar is the area hosting the highest section of TAP (around 1,800 meters),” said the message.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.