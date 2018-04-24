Moscow backs involvement of gas suppliers in developing EU gas market rules

The Russian Energy Ministry considers reasonable to address the opinion of natural gas suppliers when developing rules for the European gas market, Deputy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"It would be reasonable to engage supplying countries in development of rules for this market. This was not done. I hope our experts will be involved at the last stage," the official said.

"We would like to [raise] concerns we have from the standpoint of future gas market regulation with the help of Germany," Yanovsky said.