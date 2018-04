Azerbaijani Presidential Administration head introduces new education minister (PHOTO)

2018-04-24 17:09 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev has introduced new Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, appointed upon the president’s order dated April 23, 2018, to the staff of the Education Ministry, the ministry said April 24.