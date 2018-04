New head of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee introduced to staff (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

Safar Mehdiyev, who was appointed chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee by the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated April 23, 2018, was introduced to the committee’s staff by Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Economic Issues Ali Asadov, the committee said in a message April 24.