NIS 1b expansion planned for Ben Gurion Airport Terminal 3

2018-04-24 17:25 | www.trend.az | 1

In view of the growth in passenger traffic, Terminal 3 of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport will be expanded at an investment of some NIS 1 billion, the Israel Airports Authority has announced. 36,000 square meters of space will be constructed on four floors. The new building will have 88 new check-in counters, and will be connected to the existing terminal building by a bridge, Globes reports.

The approaching summer season is expected to set a new record for flight and passenger numbers. An existing 2,500 square meter structure housing 25 service counters adjacent to the Terminal 3 building will serve as a temporary terminal to ease congestion for departing passengers.

Israel's open skies aviation policy has resulted in an increase of more than 50% in the number of flights at Ben Gurion Airport, and a further 14% increase in the number of international flights is expected this summer, mostly by low-cost airlines. By 2019, Ben Gurion will join the category of large international airports, with over 25 million passengers a year.