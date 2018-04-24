Azerbaijani president arrives in Turkey on official visit (PHOTO)

2018-04-24 17:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Turkey on an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Aliyev at the Ankara Esenboga Airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Isik and other state and governmental officials welcomed President Aliyev.

The head of the guard of honor reported to President Aliyev.

The president greeted the guard of honor.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news