Europe may need new pipelines for gas supply from Russia — Gazprom

2018-04-24 17:40 | www.trend.az | 2

Gazprom does not exclude that Europe may need new gas pipelines for gas supplies from Russia, Deputy CEO of the gas holding Alexander Medvedev said on the air with Rossiya 24 TV Channel, TASS reports.

"If Europe states its needs and is ready to sign required contracts, then I do not rule out that new gas transportation projects will be needed: the Nord Stream 3, for example," Medvedev said. "The situation can evolve in such way," he added.

The demand for resources is growing among many traditional partners of Gazprom, the top manager said. For example, Austria "increased imports by 40% and continues requesting new volumes," Medvedev noted.