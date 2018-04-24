Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 300M manats at auction

An auction for placement of short-term notes worth 300 million manats of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on April 25, the BSE said.

According to the message, three million notes at a par value of 100 manats each and maturity period of 28 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date of the notes is May 23, 2018.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.