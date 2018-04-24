Azerbaijan to export gasoline of Euro-5 standard

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Maxim Tsurkov - Trend:

The Azerbaijani state company SOCAR will export gasoline of Euro-5 standard after the completion of the modernization of the Baku oil refinery named after Heydar Aliyev, the representative of SOCAR told reporters April 24.

The representative said the volume of gasoline production will be 2.2 million tons.

"In general, after completion of modernization, the output of diesel fuel will be 2.9 million tons or 39 percent of the total capacity of the factory, and the output of gasoline - 2.2 million tons or 29 percent of the production capacity, including AI-92 - 16 percent and AI-95 - 13 percent. Production of raw materials for "Azerikimya" will account for six percent of total capacity, bitumen and coke - five percent each, and production of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) - another one percent. In general, light oil products will account for 87 percent of refining," SOCAR representative said.

The representative of the state-owned company noted that in addition to supply to the domestic market, part of the manufactured products will be exported.