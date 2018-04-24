Bronze in team event is pleasant surprise - head coach of Azerbaijani national team

2018-04-24 17:52 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Bronze medal in the team event was a pleasant surprise, head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva told Trend, commenting on the performances of Azerbaijani gymnasts at AGF Junior Trophy.

"I never expect concrete results. Yesterday as well, I didn't expect a medal. It was important for me that they would perform clearly. Especially since it is harder to perform at home - everyone expects a good result from a gymnast. So the bronze medal was a pleasant surprise," Vasileva said.

The head coach noted that the girls performed at the high level, although there was little time to prepare.