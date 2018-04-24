Philippines apologizes to Kuwait for sovereignty violation over ‘rescue’ of workers

2018-04-24 17:55 | www.trend.az | 2

The Philippines on Tuesday formally apologized to Kuwait for actions the latter viewed as violation of its sovereignty after the southeast Asian nation’s embassy “rescued” several overseas workers from employers’ homes, the foreign secretary said, Al Arabiya reports.

Kuwait had protested over the “rescue” of Philippine citizens working as domestic help, summoned the Philippine ambassador to demand an explanation and arrested two embassy staff who were involved in Saturday’s incidents.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said Kuwait has accepted the Philippines’ explanation after the Kuwaiti ambassador met President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday in southern Davao city and held talks with Cayetano on Tuesday in Manila.

“We’re sending a note now to my counterpart, and we are apologizing for certain incidents that Kuwait view as violation of their sovereignty,” Cayetano told an impromptu news conference. He said measures had been agreed with Kuwaiti authorities to avoid a repeat of such incidents, footage of which was posted on social media.

The two countries are working on a pact to protect overseas workers after the Philippines in January banned the dispatch of contract labor to Kuwait over reports of abuse by employers that had driven many to suicide.