Astana to host international book fair

2018-04-24 17:56 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

Eurasian Book Fair 2018 in Astana will bring together publishing houses, book selling organizations, cultural and study centers of CIS member states, Europe and Asia, Kazinform news agency reported on April 24.

Over 155 publishers and book organizations from 18 countries such as Russia, Poland, Great Britain, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan Turkey, China, India, Albania and others confirmed their participation in the international book fair.

The number of participants in 2018 has almost doubled compared to 2017. There were 80 exponents from 14 countries in 2017.