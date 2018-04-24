Azerbaijan welcomes more tourists from Gulf countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Ilhame Isabalayeva - Trend:

In January-March, 629,400 stateless persons and foreigners arrived in Azerbaijan from 151 countries. The figure is more by 12.4 percent compared to the same period of 2017, Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee said in a message.

According to the Statistics Committee, out of the total number of visitors, 27.4 percent accounted for citizens of the Russian Federation, 22.1 percent - for Georgia, 15.8 percent - for Iran, 11.6 percent - for Turkey, 4.7 percent - for United Arab Emirates, 1.9 percent - for Ukraine, 1.8 percent - for Iraq, 14.6 percent - for other countries, and 0.1 percent - for stateless persons.

Among them 67.9 percent are men and 32.1 percent are women.

Out of the total number of stateless persons visiting Azerbaijan, 29.6 percent came to the country in January, 26.4 percent - in February and 44 percent - in March.