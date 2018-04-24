Turnover of Azerbaijani securities market almost triples

2018-04-24 18:44 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The turnover of securities has amounted to 6.19 billion manats in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2018, which is by 2.7 times more than the same period of 2017, Azerbaijan's Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) said on April 24.
The turnover in the state securities market increased by 9.2 times, while turnover in the secondary corporate securities market decreased by 22 percent.
|
Total indices
|
First quarter of 2018
|
first quarter of 2017
|
Difference in sum
|
Number of deals
|
Sum (AZN)
|
Number of deals
|
Sum (AZN
|
Corporate securities
|
645
|
806.3
|
692
|
1, 033.1
|
-22%
|
Primary market
|
18
|
460.9
|
24
|
858.61
|
Secondary market
|
627
|
345.4
|
668
|
174.49
|
State securities
|
346
|
2, 608.2
|
83
|
284.14
|
+817.9%
|
Primary market
|
305
|
2, 580.6
