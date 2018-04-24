AZ EN RU TR
Turnover of Azerbaijani securities market almost triples

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The turnover of securities has amounted to 6.19 billion manats in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2018, which is by 2.7 times more than the same period of 2017, Azerbaijan's Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) said on April 24.

The turnover in the state securities market increased by 9.2 times, while turnover in the secondary corporate securities market decreased by 22 percent.

Total indices

First quarter of 2018

first quarter of 2017

Difference in sum

Number of deals

Sum (AZN)

Number of deals

Sum (AZN

Corporate securities

645

806.3

692

1, 033.1

-22%

Primary market

18

460.9

24

858.61

Secondary market

627

345.4

668

174.49

State securities

346

2, 608.2

83

284.14

+817.9%

Primary market

305

2, 580.6

