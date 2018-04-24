PM: Turkey, Russia, Iran achieve great success in settlement of Syrian crisis

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey, Russia and Iran have achieved great success in the settlement of the Syrian crisis, the Turkish media cited the country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying April 24.

Yildirim added that Ankara hopes the three countries will be able to completely solve the problems in Syria soon.

"One of the priorities for Ankara, Tehran and Moscow is to ensure Syria’s territorial integrity," Yildirim said.

He stressed that the Operation Olive Branch in Syria, which is being carried out by Turkey’s Armed Forces, is aimed at ensuring security in this country.