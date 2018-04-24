New chairman of Azerbaijani State Committee for Refugees and IDPs introduced to staff

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev has introduced new Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced People (IDPs) Rovshan Rzayev to the staff of the State Committee and wished him success in his activity, the State Committee said April 24.

Rzayev was appointed chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs upon the president’s order on April 21.

While introducing the new chairman, Mehdiyev spoke about Rzayev’s life and work experience.