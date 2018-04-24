SOCAR to ink another EPC deal as part of Baku oil refinery modernization

2018-04-24 18:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will sign an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) deal on transferring the primary oil processing unit together with atmospheric and vacuum distillation units (ELOU-AVT) with capacity of two million tons from the former Azneftyag oil refinery as part of the modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, Teymur Aliyev, adviser of SOCAR vice president for strategic development, told reporters in Baku April 24.

He said that a part of the research conducted by the contractor, an alliance of SOCAR-Foster Wheeler Engineering and Tekfen Construction and Installation companies, has already been completed.

“Following the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase, the EPC contract will be signed,” he said. “The development of the project’s implementation strategy is almost completed. The FEED phase is to be completed in November 2018, and the entire project of the unit’s transfer - in late 2020-early 2021.”