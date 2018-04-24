Azerbaijani MP in PACE: Time to give assessment to actions of Armenian authorities

2018-04-24 19:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Ali Gasimov - Trend:

Azerbaijan is a neighboring country with Armenia, so it cares about the situation in Armenia, member of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Sevinj Fataliyeva said during the PACE spring session.

She added that unfortunately due to the short-sighted policy of the Armenian authorities, the country not only found itself in regional isolation and in difficult socio-economic conditions, but also on the verge of a civil war.

Fataliyeva noted that today eyes of many people are bent on Yerevan. "But who knows what is happening in the Armenian provinces? Armenian human rights activists are actively sharing information on social networks, reporting numerous detentions and arrests."