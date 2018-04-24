MP: Elections in Azerbaijan led to development, and in Armenia - to political chaos

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The election held in Azerbaijan has led to development and strengthening of stability, while the election held in Armenia has led to political chaos and aggravation of situation, Azerbaijani MP Bakhtiyar Aliyev said.

He made the remarks commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan's resignation on April 23 amid the continuing rallies in the country.

MP Aliyev said that reason for such a result is very clear.

"Because, completely democratic processes take place in Azerbaijan, the government expresses the will of its people, there is a people-government unity, people freely make choice and show great confidence in the current government."

"However, the situation in Armenia is completely different. Everyone who came to power in Armenia killed opponents and was in conflict with the will of Armenian people, remained in power threatening people with a war. Therefore, the people have never supported these regimes and we have seen falsifications and violations of the law in the elections in Armenia, protests of Armenian people for many years, and how ruthlessly the army suppressed those protests," the MP said.

That is why, according to Aliyev, what is happening today in Armenia is natural.

"Armenian people have finally their say and remove the fascist regime from the power," he said.

"However, it is too early to talk about how long the political crisis in Armenia will last, because clashes between clans will become even more acute in Armenia," he said.

MP Aliyev stressed that Armenia, which is in a state of crisis, will not be able to recover for long.

"Today, Azerbaijan has a strong economic and political potential. Azerbaijan's stability and development are based on natural foundations, because the reforms in Azerbaijan are stable, consistent, and this serves the peace, tranquility and prosperous life of the people," the MP said.

Mass rallies broke out in Yerevan and other Armenian cities on April 13 following former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination as prime minister. The opposition accused him of ineffective governance and worsening the economic situation in the country.

On April 23, Serzh Sargsyan resigned as Armenian prime minister.

