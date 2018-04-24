Jagland: Cultural, sporting events create opportunity to bring countries, peoples closer

2018-04-24 19:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Cultural and sporting events create the opportunity to bring countries and peoples closer, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland said.

Jagland was answering the question of Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee for Cultural Affairs Rafael Huseynov during the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg April 24.

While asking Jagland the question, Huseynov stressed that such values​ as sports, culture and science allow peoples to be closer.

"Sometimes, unfortunately, such values ​​are used as a political tool in conflicts,” Huseynov said. “For example, the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup has always been a very important event for everyone. But presently, it is undermined by the politically motivated refusal of some countries to participate in it. I would like to know about the position of the secretary general in this case and measures that the Council of Europe can take to prevent such phenomena.”

As for Huseynov’s question, Jagland could not say anything specific, stressing that he is personally convinced that international cultural and sporting events are indeed an opportunity to bring countries and peoples closer.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news