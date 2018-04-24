Turkey names winner of tender to manufacture new Altay tank's engine

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

BMC became winner of the tender for production of engines for the first Turkish new generation tank Altay, Turkish media reported on April 24.

Reportedly, the tender was announced by Turkey's Defense Industry Undersecretary (SSM).

Turkish companies, such as Otokar and joint defense company of Turkey and the UAE - FNSS also participated in the tender.

Date for launch of the production of the Altay tank's engine has not been reported.