UEG President: Azerbaijan became venue for major int'l competitions in various sports disciplines

President of European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Farid Gayibov has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with his victory in the April 11 presidential election.

"Dear Mr. President, on behalf of the European Union of Gymnastics, I extend congratulations on your impressive victory in the presidential election," reads the congratulatory message.

Gayibov stressed that over the last 15 years of Ilham Aliyev's presidency, a number of reforms in social-economic, educational, cultural and other fields, including sports, have been implemented.

"The country has become a venue for major international competitions in various sports disciplines for the years past. The high-level organization of the multi-sport events, like the 1st European Games and the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, proved once again that Azerbaijan is able to host the events in different sports disciplines at the same time by opening the doors of its modern fascinating sports facilities," he said.

Gayibov said that the National Gymnastics Arena (Milli Gimnastika Arenasi), constructed on Ilham Aliyev's support, is some kind of “paradise” not only for gymnasts and coaches of the Azerbaijani National Teams in gymnastics disciplines, but also for gymnasts from different countries participating in trainings and international events in Baku.

"This arena perfectly embraced competitions in six gymnastics disciplines within the framework of the European Games and marked a turning point in the format of competitions directed by the European Union of Gymnastics so far," he said.

"Along with the World Cup series, the World Championships and other international events, the country hosted the European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics three times (2007, 2009, 2014). These days, the strongest Trampoline, Tumbling & Double Mini-Trampoline gymnast gathered in Baku to compete at the 26th European Championships qualifying junior athletes for the Youth Olympic Games 2018 (Buenos Aires, Argentina) and seniors for the 2nd European Games 2019 (Minsk, Belarus)," reads the congratulatory message.

Gayibov said that the pace of development of sports in Azerbaijan, organizational level of competitions, conditions created for professional high performance sports development, and massive involvement of the population in sports disciplines, achievements of the athletes on international arena, are in the spotlight of the world’s sports community.

"The participants of sports events are very impressed by beauty of Baku with its contemporary buildings and infrastructure as well as overall economic progress directly influencing the well-being of the population. This is the result of your purposeful policy directed at the development of sports in the country leaving a great legacy for the generations to come," he said.

"I wish you great success in your further activity directed at the progress of Azerbaijan. I am confident that the trust placed in you by the Azerbaijani people will inspire you to continue important efforts in development of the country, leading it on the path of further prosperity, well-being and security for people of the Republic of Azerbaijan," reads Gayibov's congratulatory message.

