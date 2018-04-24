President Aliyev visits Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

As part of his official visit to Turkey, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara to lay flowers at a monument to the national leader.

The Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara was laid in 2004.

At the entrance of the park, there are plane trees planted by President Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva on April 4, 2004.

