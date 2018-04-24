Iran minister: Unification of currency rates confronts smugglers

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian Minister of Economy and Financial Affairs Masoud Karbasian has said that the government's recent decision on the unification of official and free-market rates will prevent smuggling of goods into the country.

“The decision has blocked the ways of goods smuggling into the country,” Ibena (Iranian banks and economy news agency) quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting with the representatives of the private sector, the minister said that the unification of the rates will bring the issue of smuggling of goods under control.

Following the recent currency fluctuations in the country, which saw the greenback trading at 62,000 rials on the unregulated market (an increase of 20 percent within two days), the government decided to increase the official rate of the national currency against the US dollar, setting the official rate at 42,000 rials on April 12.

Central Bank of Iran on Monday unveiled an online system which enables the country’s exporters to sell hard currency they obtained from international trades to the country’s banking system.

The online system named NIMA came amid the recent efforts to renovate Iran’s foreign currency system via managing domestic foreign currency market and reinforcing exports.