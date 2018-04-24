Armed Iranian citizens detained for violating Azerbaijan's state border (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Two citizens of Iran were detained as they violated the state border of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS) said on April 24 that searches were carried out at a border post near the Sym village in the Astara district, roads to nearby settlements were blocked and taken under control.

In the course of searches, two citizens of Iran, Nasir Mahdavi (1961) and Ruzbeh Allahyar (1991), who violated the state border of Azerbaijan, were detained.

A Winchester rifle and a double-barreled shotgun were found among personal items of the violators and were confiscated.