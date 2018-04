US defense official comments on relations with Russia

The US understands the value of relations with Russia but sees it as its strategic competitor at the current stage, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan told a Defense Writers Group breakfast on Tuesday answering a question from a TASS correspondent.

"Russia continues to be a strategic competitor. And its efforts undermined the West," he noted. In spite of that, he assured that Washington appreciates relations with Moscow.