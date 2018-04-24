Sargsyan must answer to international tribunal: expert

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The protest actions in Armenia first took place in an organized form, then became spontaneous, and as a result of the events, Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign as Prime Minister, political expert Arzu Nagiyev told Trend.

He noted that such protest actions took place during Sargsyan's rule in Armenia in 2013 and 2016.

"During the years of Sargsyan's rule, 30 percent of Armenia's population, that is, about one million people, lived below the poverty line, more than 550,000 people left for Russia. According to the statistics for 2017, the same citizens brought into the country $1.5 billion, which is about half of the state budget of Armenia. That is, it shows that Armenia's economy is in a paralyzed state, and the so-called Karabakh clan is the culprit of all these problems," Nagiyev said.

He noted that Serzh Sargsyan's government deprived his country of participation in all regional and international projects. "Armenia has no diplomatic relations with a number of states due to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It has also stayed on the sidelines of international projects initiated by Azerbaijan."

Nagiyev stressed that Sargsyan must be held accountable for the crimes he committed during the years of his ruling.