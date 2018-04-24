Over 1,000 Russian enterprises to operate in Uzbekistan by end of 2018 - Uzbek official

2018-04-24 20:43 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

The number of enterprises with Russian investments in Uzbekistan will exceed the 1,000 mark by the end of 2018, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported citing First Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Islom Zhasimov addressing a press conference on the holding of the first international industrial exhibition Expo-Russia Uzbekistan 2018 in Tashkent.

According to him, Russia is one of the leading trade and economic partners of Uzbekistan today.

“The activity of the Uzbek-Russian business council was revived in 2017, and as of today, 961 enterprises with the participation of Russian capital are working in Uzbekistan. I think that we have broader prospects now. Uzbekistan and Russia have a great potential for further deepening of relations, and I think that the number of Russian enterprises in Uzbekistan will exceed 1,000 by the end of the year,” the deputy chairman of the CCI noted.

He also added that the Uzbek business actively manifests itself and opened 569 enterprises in Russia.