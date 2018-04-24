Russian-Kyrgyz interstate relations have special format - Russian ambassador

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

A special format for interstate relations, a strategic partnership has been established between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz news agency Kabar reported citing Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Andrei Krutko's message, which was read out by the first secretary of the embassy Viktor Kharchenko at the international expert platform to discuss issues of opposition to religious radicalism in Bishkek on April 24.

In his message the ambassador said that the format of strategic partnership is realized by the promotion of ties between states to a higher and qualitative level in the problem areas related to ensuring sovereignty and national security, requiring constant attention and joint solution.

"One of the factors ensuring stable multilateral ties between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic and the sustainable development of the Central Asian region in general is the maintenance of the necessary level of security for the citizens and society, without which the forward movement, implementation of any large-scale integration projects are simply impossible," the message said.