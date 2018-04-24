Armenian opposition leader voices readiness to become PM

2018-04-24 21:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan stated that he is ready to become a prime minister if the people "put this responsibility" on him, RIA Novosti reported.

"If the people put the responsibility on me, I am ready to become the prime minister. Most likely, this is going to be," he said at a briefing in Yerevan.

He further added that a representative of the people, rather than the Republican Party, should be elected as the prime minister of Armenia.