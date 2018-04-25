Oil prices retreat amid eased geopolitical tensions

Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump signaled that the United States and France are close to reaching an agreement to preserve the Iran nuclear deal, according Xinhua.

During a press conference on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron, who wants to keep the deal in place, Trump said the he and Macron "could have at least an agreement among ourselves fairly quickly," according to CNBC.

The United States has until May 12 to decide whether to quit a nuclear deal with Iran and reimpose sanctions against the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).